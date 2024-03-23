Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor and 699 kg drugs seized in Maharashtra since March 1: EC

Authorities in Maharashtra seize Rs 23 crore, 17 lakh litres of liquor, and 699 kg of drugs ahead of Lok Sabha elections, taking preventive actions against over 13,000. Mumbai records highest cash seizure; state gears up for 5-phase polling with 9.2 crore voters.

Mumbai: Authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor, and 699 kg drugs from different parts of Maharashtra since March 1, state Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO also said preventive action has been taken against 13,141 persons so far.



As per the poll schedule for the 2024 general elections, Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, is scheduled to vote in five phases from April 19 to May 20.



"The highest number of cash seizures at Rs 3.6 crore was in Mumbai suburban district," Chockalingam said.

Maharashtra has 9.2 crore registered voters and 1,84,841 new voters have been added to the list between March 17 and 22, he added.



He said 10 nominations have been filed so far for the first phase of polling since March 20 including one nomination in Ramtek, five in Nagpur, two in Bhandara-Gondiya, and two in Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency.



No nomination has been received in Chandrapur.

—PTI