Roadshows To Be Held In Dozen Countries Before UP Global Investor Summit

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a big action plan for the global branding of Uttar Pradesh before the Global Investor Summit scheduled for January 2023. The preparation for the same has already started, said a press release.

A team of Uttar Pradesh ministers will organize road shows in different countries and introduce them to the potential and possibilities of business in Uttar Pradesh, added the press release.

The target of industrial investment of Rs 10 lakh crore has been set, as per the statement.

Referring to the investment-friendly environment of UP, the people of the industrial world will be invited for investment, the statement said.

Not only this but in those countries, dialogue with the overseas Indians, especially the people of UP, will also take place on the changing environment and future action plan of the state.

There is a possibility that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself will also go on a tour of one country.

CM Yogi described the Global Investor Summit as a big opportunity to "flight the aspirations of a new UP".

As per the present plan, the team of a Cabinet minister can have one independent charge (Minister of State) and one Minister of State.

Singapore has expressed its desire to go ahead and become the first country partner for the UP Global Investors Summit.

Prior to this, the Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal, and Belgium have been country partners in the 2018 Investor Summit. Along with these countries, road shows are being organized in countries like the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia. This visit of the ministers can take place in September-November.

In view of the huge employment opportunities from industrial investment, the Chief Minister has asked for timely changes in the rules to further improve the industrial investment environment. UP will invite investors in Food Processing, Handloom, Powerloom, IT, Bio Fuel, Film and Media, Tourism, Solar Energy, Electric Vehicles, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic Industry, Toy Manufacturing, Civil Aviation, Housing and Real Estate ahead of the ministers' foreign visits including a dozen new sectoral policies.

Preparations are being made from villages to metros for the expansion of the land bank in the state. —ANI