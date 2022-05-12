Rift open in BJP ally IPFT in Tripura

Agartala: An internal rift in the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state, came to the fore after its president Mevar Kumar Jamatia asked the party leaders to boycott a meeting convened illegally by his predecessor NC Debbarma.

On Monday, Debbarma, the state's Revenue and Forest Minister, said that the party's state-level conference will be held on Thursday.

I am not aware of the party's state conference as called by our veteran leader and former president NC Debbarma. This is totally illegal and I asked all the party leaders to boycott it or else face disciplinary measures, Jamatia said.

The IPFT holds a conference every three years to reconstitute its state committee and executive committee. In the last such meet held on April 3 and 4, Jamatia who is the Tribal Welfare Minister was elected as president.

It is very unfortunate that a leader like NC Debbarma has convened a state conference without any consultation or approval from the reconstituted state committee or executive committee, Jamatia said.

Debbarma is ailing and cannot attend office regularly but still, he wants to remain as the party president, he claimed.

Once that illegal meeting is over, the party will discuss the issue and take necessary steps, Jamatia said.

The IPFT has eight MLAs in the 60-member assembly while the BJP has 33 legislators. The opposition CPI (M) has 15 MLAs and four seats are vacant.—PTI