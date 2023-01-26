Republic Day in Srinagar was peaceful.

Srinagar: The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar had fewer checkpoints set up than usual on Republic Day, and in a break from tradition, internet services were not shut down.

Officials reported that while security troops were present in sufficient numbers on highways leading to the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, the site of the valley's main function, concertina wires blocking the intersections of the city were absent.

To facilitate the free flow of people and transportation throughout the city, checkpoints were only put up at a handful of locations.