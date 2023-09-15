Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for assembly, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To send a message that the party will go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana, the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Saturday. At stake are strategies for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders predicted that the conference would be a "game changer" and a "transformative moment" for politics in Telangana and the grand old party of Congress. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), led by party head Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet for three days outside of Delhi for the first time in a long time, as announced by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

In preparation for the impending assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Venugopal has declared that the CWC will meet at 2.30 PM on Saturday to discuss strategy.—Inputs from Agencies