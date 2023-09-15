    Menu
    States & UTs

    Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for assembly, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Hyderabad: To send a message that the party will go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana, the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Saturday. At stake are strategies for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

    Leaders predicted that the conference would be a "game changer" and a "transformative moment" for politics in Telangana and the grand old party of Congress. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), led by party head Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet for three days outside of Delhi for the first time in a long time, as announced by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

    In preparation for the impending assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Venugopal has declared that the CWC will meet at 2.30 PM on Saturday to discuss strategy.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Congress BRS government 2024 Lok Sabha elections Mallikarjun Kharge Lok Sabha polls
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in