Reaction to surveys predicting 'massive rout' for BJP: Cong on ED searches in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Congress said that the current "raids" by the Enforcement Directorate in Chhattisgarh were a response to pre-poll surveys forecasting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and that its administration would not be deterred by such "threats." On Wednesday, reports reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the homes of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an OSD.

As the chairman of the Congress party's media and publicity department, Pawan Khera responded to the news by saying, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP." Our people-focused Congress government will not be deterred by bogus security concerns. Khera wrote on X, "We have the power of the people behind us."

The Durg ED also conducted searches at the home of a local businessman.—Inputs from Agencies