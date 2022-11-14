RCP Singh insults Nitish and demands that the liquor restriction in Bihar be lifted

Patna (The Hawk): RCP Singh, a former Union minister, blasted Nitish Kumar on Monday, telling him to drop his stubbornness and repeal the alcohol ban in Bihar.

"The Bihar government is losing a significant amount of money as a result of the liquor ban, which directly impacts the general populace. In Bihar, public welfare projects are not progressing as planned. Rural places have pathetically shaped roadways. So Nitish Kumar needs to stop being so stubborn about the alcohol ban. To increase the state exchequer's ability to collect excise taxes, he should lift the ban "Said Singh.

"The joining letters are being distributed daily by the Nitish Kumar administration. I want to draw attention to the fact that this government would pay them the salary. The Bihar government lacks the resources to handle it. In order to stop money generating, the Nitish Kumar administration forbade alcohol sales in the state "said he.

The state government may lose a significant amount of money due to the prohibition of alcohol, but at the same time, prices for goods like fuel, electricity, and other commodities are higher than in other states, claims an official.

The cost of a litre of gasoline is approximately Rs 107.24 in Patna, Rs 96.36 in Lucknow, and Rs 96.72 in Delhi. This indicates that the State GST in Bihar is greater. The cost of electricity is extremely exorbitant when compared to other states.

Manjit Singh, a former JD-U legislator, responded to it by saying: "The people calling for the lifting of the alcohol ban are actually those who use alcohol. The decision to ban alcohol was made for a good purpose. Large swaths of society were considered when our chief minister made the choice, and it will stand till Nitish Kumar is appointed chief minister of state."

"Its legal framework is developing on its own. Those who are found inebriated are imprisoned. Vehicles are being seized, and the operators are in jail. However, those calling for the lifting of the liquor restriction law are undoubtedly habitual consumers of alcohol "said Manjit Singh.

(Inputs from Agencies)