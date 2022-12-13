Ranipet, TN, is under flood warning after a dam released water

Chennai (The Hawk): After Cyclone "Mandous" passed through Tamil Nadu, there was nonstop rain that nearly filled all the reservoirs and lakes in the Ranipet district.

A flood alarm was issued for the district by Ranipet district collector D. Baskarapandian after a total of 21,000 cusecs of water were previously released from Palar Anaicut.

People who live along the banks of rivers have been warned by the district government to stay careful. In case the water level rises and the water enters homes in the low-lying areas across the banks, the district government has also opened shelter homes.

There was a gradual rise in the release of water from the reservoir with modest rainfall in the catchment areas.

According to the district administration's assessment, 204 of the district's 369 tanks have achieved capacity. Up to 57 tanks have used more than 50% of their capacity.

