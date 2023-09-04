Rajnath trains guns on Cong leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks

Jaisalmer: On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at the opposition for their silence on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments about Sanatan Dharma. He questioned why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Ashok Gehlot were "silent" on the matter. Speaking at a rally in Ramdevra to kick off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan's third phase, he poked fun at Rahul Gandhi by comparing the success of the Chandrayaan-3 landing at the Moon's south pole to the failure of the "Rahulyaan" mission.

Singh responded to Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying, "I want to ask (Rajasthan Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot why he does not speak, why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge do not say what is their thinking on Sanatan Dharma." He claimed that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had harmed Sanatan Dharma, and that Congress leaders had been "silent" on the matter.

He warned that unless I.N.D.I.A. Bloc members publicly apologised for their role in an attack on Sanatan Dharma, the country would never forgive them. Singh stated, "Sanatan Dharma considers the world a family and gives the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," implying that the DMK leader should be questioned about his words.—Inputs from Agencies