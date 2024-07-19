Tanakpur Champawat National Highway Blocked Due To Falling Debris

Champawat: Tanakpur Champawat National Highway in Uttarakhand's Champawat district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall.

"Due to heavy rains at night, the Tanakpur Champawat National Highway in Champawat district is closed due to debris and stones falling at many places," Champawat Police Uttarakhand posted on X on Friday.

Earlier on July 10, the road was blocked due to a landslide from the hill near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway. Traffic was partially resumed on the Badrinath National Highway near Joshimath after it was blocked due to a landslide. "District Chamoli: On July 11, 2024, Badrinath National Highway was opened for pedestrians and polling parties. The passengers are being helped safely to cross the road by the SDRF jawans," SDRF Uttarakhand Police wrote on X. Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills, with the highway to Badrinath blocked at several points by rubble. —ANI