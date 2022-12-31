Rajasthan: Cong high leadership asks MLAs to rescind resignations

Jaipur (The Hawk): With almost a year until the Rajasthan state assembly polls, the Congress high command has made preparations to settle the disputes between the camps of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

A total of 91 Gehlot faction MLAs who resigned in September after abstaining from the Congress Legislature Party meeting have since been urged to reconsider. According to reports, some MLAs wrote an open letter of resignation to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's new state in-charge, had met the Speaker at his official residence on Friday.

It's reported that Randhawa brought up the party high command's message at the meeting with Joshi to discuss resolving the MLAs' disagreement. The meeting between Randhawa and the Speaker is regarded as a component of the efforts to mediate between the two camps.

Beginning on January 23, the Assembly will hold its budget session.

The ruling party must rescind the resignation of the MLAs before to the session.

Rajendra Rathore, the deputy leader of the opposition, has petitioned the Rajasthan High Court on the resignations of the MLAs, and the court has also requested the Speaker's response.

The BJP has made the resignations a significant issue, and it is anticipated that the opposition would ask the Speaker to clarify the situation on the matter during the budget session.

There is "no provision in the law for the revocation of resignations," according to Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rathore. He continued by saying that the Speaker shouldn't let the MLAs who resigned remain in office.

He added that "an unlawful government that fails to enjoy the confidence of the House" is in charge of running the state.

