    Rajasthan: Brother, sister drown in pond in Bharatpur

    Pankaj Sharma
    September29/ 2023
    Brother, sister drown in pond in Bharatpur

    Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Two siblings, a brother and a sister, drowned in a pond in Par village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the police said on Friday.
    According to the police, the incident took place in the Par village under the Sewar Panchayat area. 

    The deceased, Nandu (10) and Nishu (6) on Friday morning had gone near the pond along with other children to play.
    Meanwhile, they slipped and fell into the pond. Children accompanying them ran towards the village and informed the locals, the police added. 

    On receiving the information, the deceased's mother, Rachna, rushed towards the pond and jumped into it to save the children's lives.
    However, she also started drowning but was saved by the locals.
    Later, the bodies of the deceased siblings were recovered by the police, it said.
    A post-mortem of the deceased's bodies is going on.
    Further details are awaited.

    —ANI

