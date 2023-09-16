Rajasthan govt's tardy pace in handing over land has delayed Kota airport development: Scindia

New Delhi: On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia blamed the delay in developing an airport in Kota on the "staggered response and tardy pace" of the Rajasthan government in turning over land.

Days earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had placed blame on the Centre for the postponement of work on the planned new airport in Kota.

"The back and forth, sluggish response, and sluggish pace of giving over the land by the State govt. have slowed the progress of development of the #KotaAirport. Scindia said in a post on social networking platform X that this proves that Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 Ji is not committed to building up Kota Greenfield Airport or civil aviation in the State.—Inputs from Agencies