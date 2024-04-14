Dhami Pays Floral Tributes To BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Sunday. In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Tribute to the great social reformer and creator of the Indian Constitution, "Bharat Ratna" Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to building an inclusive and egalitarian society."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution. "Babasaheb Ambedkar is an inspiration for various people belonging to the backward classes. He made us realise that to achieve anything, it's not necessary to be born into a rich family. In India, people born into poor families can also dream and work hard to fulfill their vision," PM Modi said in the video posted on X.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. —ANI