Rajasthan Assembly polls to be contested under collective leadership: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held under the collective leadership.

Speaking to media about the meeting chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, Shekhawat said, "Discussion on all political issues were held, and it has been decided that the election will be contested under collective leadership," he said.

On being asked about the release of the first list of BJP candidates, Shekhawat said that only authorised people associated with the party can give this information.

"There were discussions on all the political issues, on the direction the election is going, on all the failures of the state government, on the issues which are being faced by the people of Rajasthan and how can we conduct the elections by formulating all this," he said.

On Wednesday, JP Nadda and Amit Shah held a meeting of the BJP Core Committee. During the meeting, both leaders discussed ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections and analyzed the political dynamics in the state.

Additionally, they also reviewed the feedback received during the recent BJP Parivartan Yatra (BJP Transformation Journey).

Notably, the meeting took place after BJP fielded seven Lok Sabha members in Madhya Pradesh, including Union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar. The BJP also fielded party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year. The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark. The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.

