Raja Pateriya, a congressman, detained for comments about PM Modi

Bhopal (The Hawk): Raja Pateriya, a prominent member of the Congress, was held on Tuesday in relation to his alleged inflammatory comments towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the police, Pateriya was taken into custody early on Tuesday from his home.

Be prepared to kill PM Modi, Pateriya purportedly said in a viral video while addressing a crowd. The words caused a significant uproar and led to political jabs between the Congress and the BJP, who are currently in power.

Being forced into a corner, Pateriya made an effort to provide explanations. He said that he had intended to remark that if people wanted to safeguard the constitution, they should "be ready to defeat PM Modi." On Monday, he was the subject of a FIR.

Pateriya stated in a video that following the response, "I am a Gandhian, and Gandhians are not allowed to discuss murder. Someone misread the video."

He added that the video wasn't complete, and I wanted to respond to it "People will need to band together if they want to overthrow Modi politically. The video, which is of my address from a while back at Powai tehsil of the Panna region, is being displayed incorrectly."

The reported remarks have also been denounced by Kamal Nath, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress and a former chief minister.

(Inputs from Agencies)