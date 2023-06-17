Raj man arrested for sexually assaulting 40 minors, women by creating explicit videos

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested a man who sexually assaulted more than 40 minors and women by creating their explicit videos and photos.

Sources claim that the accused, who lives in Barmer and is named Mukesh Kumar Damami, even targeted his mother-in-law.

Police officials said that Damami worked as a drummer at weddings and used to allegedly approach women during these events.

After that he would use threats of editing and distributing private images and videos of them as a form of blackmail.

After receiving a complaint from a concerned family, the police made the arrest and were shocked to know the modus operandi adopted by the man.

It was discovered by police that Damami had stored the explicit videos and photos in a pen drive.

The police also found out that he would approach women and start video calls with them while using screen recorders to record their conversations.

Without the victims' knowledge, he would begin recording video during these calls.

Later, he would edit these videos and turn them into explicit content. In addition, he would use threats to publish victims' private images and videos as blackmail to extort money from them.

Police officials said that they have seized explicit photos and videos of over 40 women from six villages and are now interrogating the suspect under the POCSO Act.

On June 6, a report was filed at the Samdari Police Station following a complaint filed by a victim.

The report said that over the course of the previous two months, explicit images and films of women and minor girls in village had been widely distributed.—Inputs from Agencies