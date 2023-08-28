Rahul to leave for Europe in September

New Delhi: In addition to speaking to students at a university in Paris, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, is expected to travel to Europe next month to meet with MEPs from the European Commission in Belgium. According to sources, he will also speak to the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in the first week of September.

Notably, his trips abroad will coincide with the crucial G20 Summit, which will be place in the nation's capital on September 9 and 10. The current G20 presidency is held by India. The Gandhi heir is rumoured to be on a five-day trip to Paris in the first week of September. On September 7, he will travel to Brussels for a gathering of EU officials.

The sources claim that the former Congress chief would give a speech to students at a Paris university on September 8. He will also be attending the September 9 meeting of the French Labour Federation in Paris.—Inputs from Agencies