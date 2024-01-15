Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Advances to Day 2, Night Rests in Nagaland

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra moves into Nagaland, addressing the aftermath of ethnic violence in Manipur. Amidst security challenges, the Congress leader fosters unity and love, engaging with diverse communities like Kuki and Naga.

Kohima (Nagaland): The ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi progressed into Nagaland on Monday evening, marking the continuation of its journey after spending two days addressing issues related to ethnic violence in Manipur. During his stay in Manipur, Rahul engaged with civil society organizations and citizens from diverse backgrounds.



Commencing from the Khongjom War Memorial on Sunday, the yatra navigated through areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki and Naga communities on its second day. Rahul's aides noted that the Congress leader undertook the yatra in Manipur amidst considerable security challenges.



Setting up his base in Khuzama, Nagaland, for the day, Rahul traversed through Sekmai, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Mao, a Manipuri town bordering Nagaland, negotiating challenging terrains.



Expressing his thoughts as he bid farewell to Manipur, Rahul shared on social media, "Today, Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain from their eyes and light the 'lamp of hope'. Our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect. We will walk together, we will fight together. To fight for justice, until we get it."



Initiating the day's yatra from Sekmai, Rahul interacted with locals who gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the Congress leader. Inside the bus, several children engaged in brief interactions with him, holding hand-written posters that conveyed messages such as "Uncle Rahul, we are India's future, and our future depends on you" and "We walk with you in the journey for 'nyay.'"



The evident societal divisions in Manipur following ethnic violence were noticeable during the yatra, with Meitei community party workers withdrawing before reaching Kangpokpi. Former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, a Meitei community member, did not accompany Rahul in Kuki-dominated areas. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar highlighted the division, mentioning that drivers from the Meitei community refused to come to Kangpokpi and vice versa.



On Tuesday, Rahul is expected to hold a press conference near Kohima around noon.

—Input from Agencies