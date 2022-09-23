Quake aftershock in Mexico leaves 2 dead

Mexico City: At least two people were killed and minor material damage was made after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico early Thursday morning, following the 7.7 magnitude quake recorded Monday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported.

A woman lost her life after falling down the stairs of her home, while another man died of a heart attack, Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President also said there was no major damage reported, after lamenting the deaths of the two people.

Thursday's tremor, an aftershock of Monday's quake, occurred at 1:16 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 84 km south of the municipality of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan.

Hundreds of people left homes and buildings on Thursday after a seismic alert was activated in some regions of Mexico, while some other areas reported power outages.

