Earthquake
J·Aug 29, 2024, 07:05 am
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Afghanistan
J·Jun 16, 2024, 03:33 pm
Gujarat: Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Among UNESCO's Most Beautiful Museums' List; PM Modi Reacts
J·May 24, 2024, 03:44 pm
'BhuDEV' Transforming Earthquake Preparedness—A Joint Effort By IIT Roorkee & Uttarakhand Government
J·May 07, 2024, 03:39 pm
2.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
J·Apr 14, 2024, 03:17 pm
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.3 Hits U'khand's Pithoragarh
J·Apr 09, 2024, 10:11 am
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia
J·Apr 05, 2024, 12:49 pm
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mariana Islands
J·Mar 07, 2024, 12:05 pm
China: Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Qinghai, National Center for Seismology urges for necessary precautions
J·Feb 29, 2024, 09:26 am
4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal
J·Oct 02, 2023, 02:11 pm
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya's North Garo Hills
J·Sep 03, 2023, 11:10 am
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea
J·Sep 01, 2023, 11:56 am
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Haryana'a Jhajjar
J·Jun 15, 2023, 07:41 am
After 5 aftershocks rocked Doda, Kishtwar, some schools closed
J·Jun 14, 2023, 05:51 am
4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region
J·Jun 13, 2023, 09:00 am
5.4-magnitude quake shakes Delhi-NCR
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi
