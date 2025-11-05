PM Modi turned calamity into opportunity: Gujarat BJP chief

Bhuj, Nov 5 (IANS) Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. He said, “If anyone has turned disaster into opportunity, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Speaking at a grand felicitation ceremony in Kutch, Vishwakarma praised the PM’s role in rebuilding Kutch after the 2001 earthquake and transforming it into a thriving hub of industry, culture, and tourism.

Addressing a massive gathering of party workers, Vishwakarma recalled that when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, he vowed to rebuild Kutch, a promise that, he said, has been fulfilled.

“The credit for Kutch’s revival goes to Narendra Modi,” he asserted, adding that the region, once devastated by the earthquake, now stands as a model of resilience and progress. He noted that Kutch has attracted over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in investments, with its handicrafts, tourism, and industries flourishing globally.

Vishwakarma also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of ignoring Gujarat’s suffering during its years in power.

“When Congress was in power, it never saw the pain of Gujarat’s people,” he said. “It was Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister, who fought for the Sardar Sarovar Dam, ensuring water reached from Kevadia to Kutch within just 17 days of taking office as Prime Minister.”

He emphasised that Narendra Modi’s initiatives, like Vibrant Gujarat Summit and Rann Utsav, brought global recognition to Kutch and created large-scale employment. “From camel carts to aircraft, everything is now made in Gujarat,” he said.

Vishwakarma lauded the Prime Minister for promoting local artisans and using handmade products to welcome foreign dignitaries, calling him “the true brand ambassador of India’s craftsmen.”

He also lauded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his ministers for directly engaging with farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

“The government has decided to begin crop procurement at MSP from November 9 to support farmers in distress,” he noted, asserting that the BJP fulfils every promise it makes to voters.

Senior BJP leader and MP Vinod Chavda praised Narendra Modi’s unwavering efforts during Kutch’s rehabilitation, saying, “When others turned away, Modi stood with Kutch and left no stone unturned in its reconstruction.”

The event saw Vishwakarma being welcomed with 1.51 lakh books, which will be distributed to needy students, a symbolic gesture promoting education over extravagance.

The ceremony, marked by a massive bike rally and the participation of saints, party leaders, and workers, reflected the BJP’s deep roots and organisational strength in the region.

Vishwakarma concluded his address with a call for unity and vigilance, saying, “Those who try to disturb Gujarat’s peace should know — the people of this state recognise imposters and will not let them come to power for the next 25 years.”

--IANS

janvi/uk