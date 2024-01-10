Vibrant Gujarat Summit
J·Jan 10, 2024, 02:03 pm
PM Modi Hails Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Catalyst for Economic Growth and Reforms
J·Jan 10, 2024, 07:38 am
Gautam Adani Unveils Adani Group's Monumental Rs 2 Lakh Crore Investment in Gujarat Plan at VGGS 2024
J·Jan 10, 2024, 05:23 am
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Inaugurates with UAE President's Meeting with PM Modi
J·Jan 09, 2024, 03:29 pm
PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan's Grand Roadshow Sets the Stage for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad
J·Oct 06, 2023, 09:38 am
India is big investment for us, expansion could be announced in Vibrant Gujarat Summit: EMAAR group CEO
J·Oct 05, 2023, 10:58 am
Gujarat: Over 44 pc of total electricity generation capacity comes from renewable resources now, say officials
J·Sep 05, 2023, 07:23 am
PM Modi to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat summits on Sep 28
