CM Patel visits Somnath to inaugurate the first-ever Somnath Mahotsav

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at Shri Somnath Mahadev, the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, during his visit to Somnath on Monday for the inauguration of the first-ever Somnath Mahotsav, organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri, said a statement from CMO.

Welcomed with Vedic chants by the temple priests, the CM performed Jalabhishek with Ganga water and offered prayers. He prayed for everyone's well-being and prosperity before receiving Prasad from Shri Somnath Trust.

Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, MP Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Pradyuman Vaja, and Secretary of Tourism and Devasthanam Management Dr Rajender Kumar, remained present on the occasion.

Ahead of this, CM Patel presented Gujarat's inspiring journey of global development while concluding the Sabarmati Samvad organised by Panchjanya. He said that the state's remarkable progress and international recognition are a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and strong political will.

The CM stated that the Sabarmati Riverfront stands as a remarkable example of political will driving development and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of prioritising the well-being of every citizen, including the most common man.

Chief Minister further added that, when Gujarat was separated from Maharashtra in 1960, it was largely identified due to its arid landscapes, hilly terrains, and drought-affected regions. Industrial development was restricted to the stretch from Vapi to Tapi.

Bhupendra Patel attributed Gujarat's holistic development over the past three decades to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The CM stated that while no one had envisioned events like the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed it into a reality. (ANI)