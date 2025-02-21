Union Minister Piyush Goyal Confident BJP Will Win Kerala, Calls Lotus to Bloom

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence on Friday and said that BJP will earn the love and affection of the people of Kerala and also hoped that the party receives a "thumping majority" in the state.

Piyush Goyal said that the lotus would bloom in Kerala and hoped that the people of the state would repose their trust and confidence in the BJP.

When asked if BJP has high hopes in Kerala (to win elections), Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The lotus will bloom in Kerala, and the lotus will earn the love and affection of the people of Kerala. We want to have a thumping majority just like we won in the Central government for the third time."

"The Prime Minister is working three times more, three times harder, three times better for three times more outcomes for the people of the country. I'm sure the people of Kerala also will repose their trust and confidence in us," said Goyal.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Kochi, Goyal emphasised that India's economic rise is a result of both Central and state governments working together, fostering a spirit of competition and collaboration.

"It is only when the states grow, can the country grow. And today, 16 per cent of the world's growth comes out of India. We are at the forefront of providing the growth engine to the world," Goyal stated.

He highlighted that a successful economic strategy involves states cooperating with the Central government while also competing with each other to attract investment and promote development.

The Union Minister expressed strong support for Invest Kerala, the state's initiative to attract investment. He reiterated the Central government's commitment to working alongside Kerala and other states to boost economic growth, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructure development.

Goyal also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vibrant Gujarat summit set the stage for large-scale investment summits in India.

He stated that originally an annual event, it later became bi-annual and served as a model for state-level investment promotion efforts. He credited such initiatives for strengthening cooperative federalism, where both state and Central governments work as a team to drive economic progress.

Highlighting India's rapid economic advancement, Goyal pointed out that the country has moved from being the world's 11th largest economy to the 5th largest in the last decade. "We are poised now to become an internationally relevant player in the world. We have moved from the 11th largest economy to the 5th largest economy in the last 10 years," he asserted.

With India continuing to attract global investments and expand its economic influence, Goyal expressed confidence that the country will play an even greater role in shaping the world's economic future. (ANI)