UN, partners scale up response following earthquake in Afghanistan

United Nations: The United Nations and its partners are scaling up their response following the earthquake that struck the north of Afghanistan early this week, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday, Haq said that according to authorities, 25 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 have been injured following the earthquake on Monday, adding that assessments by the United Nations found that around 800 houses were damaged.

Immediate priorities include emergency shelter, warm clothing, cash for heating and repair kits for damaged homes, he said, adding that there is also an urgent need for additional health support, particularly mobile clinics, trauma care for remote areas and ambulance and referral capacity.

The United Nations and its partners are on the ground delivering aid, said the spokesperson, noting that the International Organization for Migration is providing tents, emergency shelter kits and blankets, the UN Children's Fund and its partners are distributing clothes and hygiene kits, while the World Food Programme is delivering food packages, including high-energy biscuits, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the health front, the World Health Organization and its partners delivered emergency medical supplies and are assisting local authorities with coordination and service delivery, said Haq.

"The UN continues to call on Member States to support the people of Afghanistan to meet their humanitarian needs. The $2.4 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is just 35 per cent funded with $857 million received so far," he said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Khulm area. The quake had a magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers. The affected areas included the provinces of Balkh, Samangan, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan.

The Afghan government had launched rescue operations.

Rescue teams had cleared and reopened several main roads, rescuing some residents who had been trapped by road blocks.

Officials from Badakhshan province had reported that about 800 houses were damaged by the earthquake.

In addition, the famous Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif was damaged, with parts of its structure peeling off. Built in the 12th century, the mosque is an important religious and cultural landmark in northern Afghanistan.

