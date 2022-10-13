Purvanchal Expressway To Connect With Bihar, Approval Granted For 17 Km Greenfield 4-Lane Link

New Delhi: With a view to connect the existing Purvanchal Expressway with Bihar, the Centre has granted approval for 17 km long Greenfield 4-lane Buxar link in Purvanchal of Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 618 crore.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that the approval for the project has been given and the upcoming project will connect the Purvanchal Expressway built by the Government of Uttar Pradesh from Lucknow to Buxar in Bihar.

"Soon the work of this project will start, the time period of which has been kept for 2 years," said the Minister adding that the Ghazipur-Ballia-Manjhi Ghat and Buxar links of NH-31 are being made Greenfield 4-lane in four packages. This will lead to development of the entire area, he said.

Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated in November 2021 and is considered to be one of the biggest infrastructure projects completed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The 341-kilometre-long expressway starts from Chandsarai village in the district of Lucknow located at Lucknow-Sultanpur road and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur district. The expressway has reduced the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to 3.5 hours.

It is expected that the expressway's connectivity with Buxar will further help reduce the travel time from Uttar Pradesh to many cities of Bihar and will give a boost to economic development of adjoining areas. —IANS