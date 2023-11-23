Punjab cop killed, three injured in open firing by Nihang Sikhs in Sulltanpur Lodhi

Sultanpur Lodhi Tragedy: Police-Nihang Sikh Clash at Gurdwara Escalates, Leaving One Dead and Unrest in Punjab's Kapurthala District.

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India]: One police constable died while three other police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire between Sulltanpur Lodhi police and a group of Nihang Sikhs, said police on Thursday.

The exchange of fire was a result of ongoing tension between two groups of Nihangs over control of a Gurdwara at Sulltanpur Lodhi in Pubjab's Kapurthala district.

The head of the Baba Buddha Dal, Baba Balveer Singh had occupied the front of a Gurudwara, where his 2 aides, Nirvair Singh and Jagjit Singh, were seated, said a press release earlier.

On November 21, 2023, the head of the second breakaway faction of Baba Buddha Dal, Baba Maan Singh Vallo, along with 15-20 other companions, forcibly entered the Gurduwara, added the release.

After entering the Gurudwara, the Baba Maan Singh-led group tied Nirvair Singh with a rope while Jagjit Singh was attacked by a weapon and his ammunition, mobile phone and money were taken from him after which the group occupied the Gurdwara and other places.



The Sultanpur Lodhi Police, immediately taking action into the matter, apprehended 10 individuals associated with Baba Maan Singh's group after which the firing incident occurred.

Heavy police force has been deployed in area.

—ANI