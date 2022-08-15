Property dealer shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi: A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead while he was riding a motorcycle in the Jamia Nagar area of south east Delhi, an official said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a resident of Jamia nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said an information was received from Holy hospital at Jamia nagar police station regarding one patient admitted after sustaining a bullet injury.

"Immediately, the staff reached the Holy family hospital and enquiry was initiated. It came to notice that the deceased was riding his motorcycle and alleged unknown persons came on scooty and fired at him near Moosa Masjid, Noor Nagar, Jamia Nagar," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and began probing the matter.

The crime area was then thoroughly inspected by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police. "CCTV footage installed nearby spots are being checked," the official said, adding a probe is underway.

