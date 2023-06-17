Property dealer found hanging from tree in Delhi

New Delhi: On Saturday, an official confirmed that a man's body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Civil Lines area in north Delhi.

Kapil Sharma (51), a resident of Racquet Court Road, Civil Lines, has been named as the victim. He was a property dealer.

The Civil Lines police station received a report on Saturday from a security guard named Sachin that a body was hanging from a tree in the area.

"The FSL and crime teams were called and the spot was inspected. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Further facts are being verified," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

"Sharma was married and had two children. Reportedly, he was under huge losses, and stressed," the police officer said.—Inputs from Agencies