Priyanka seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti’s wedding

Mumbai: Ahead of her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding, Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie at a farm.

Priyanka was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The actress shared a video reel on Instagram, where the three were seen playing and interacting with farm animals such as goats and birds.

She captioned the video: “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat.”

Priyanka had shared a message for Parineeti, who on Sunday will get married to AAP Leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of Parineeti and wrote: “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s 'choora' ceremony took place at 10 am at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. Going by the wedding invitation that went viral on social media 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function.

Following which, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 pm for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 PM and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'.

On September 24 the wedding will take place. The pheras are expected to take place at 4.00 PM on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 PM.

The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 PM.

—IANS