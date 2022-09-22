Principal Scientific Adviser To GoI And British High Commissioner Unveil The Book She Is—Women In STEAM

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Sood, and the British High Commissioner Mr. Alex Ellis unveiled the book She Is–Women in STEAM by ElsaMarie D’Silva and Supreet K Singh on September 21, 2022.

The ‘75 Women in STEAM’ joined the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and the British High Commissioner at the unveiling of the book that describes the various contours of their journeys in STEAM.

Marking the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence, the book honors 75 women in STEAM (fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) celebrating gender, leadership, and sustainable development in the fields of STEAM. Narrating personal stories of courage, hope, and determination, this book talks about the personal and professional struggles of women who did not have it easy but who for sure are role models for every girl who aspires to work in one of these disciplines. Read more about the shortlisting of the 75 women in STEAM here.

This book, supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, FICCI FLO, and the British High Commission of India, is not only in written form but also has videos of all the achievers which can be accessed through a QR code.

“Over years of our work in the corporate and development sector we have witnessed the patriarchy displayed in the form of all-male panels or 'manels' on a variety of subjects, making decisions that affect women directly and indirectly, blatantly ignoring the contributions and voices of women. And whilst we work with women, men, and other genders, in creating a gender-equal world, we decided to bring forth stories of women achievers. This book seeks to make women in the fields of STEAM more visible, celebrate their significant contributions, and acknowledge their journeys which are often fraught with challenges that are gendered. The contribution of women to India's independence, and subsequent success and progress, has often been underplayed and underestimated. We wish to correct that,” said the authors, ElsaMarie D’silva and Supreet K Singh.

"The Honorable President of India, at IIT Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee celebration this year, noted that the contribution of India’s young women is going to be most critical in making India Atmanirbhar. It is on these lines that the government, through its various policies, is providing renewed impetus to the mainstreaming, and institutionalizing of equity and inclusion within the STI ecosystem. One of these is the 5th Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy. We all need to reflect on how this policy can be adequately implemented by our institutes so that the young girls and women in science find more equitable opportunities and welcoming spaces to perform," said Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, during the unveiling. He congratulated the efforts of the British High Commission and Red Dot Foundation for bringing out the She Is book with stories of women from diverse disciplines working across the country.

“Providing opportunities for everyone, including women and young girls, makes every country stronger and wiser. That is why the British Government has supported over 300 young Indian female scientists and innovators in STEM to reach their potential. But there’s a long way to go, and I hope the examples in this book will inspire the next generation of women leaders, and that’s why we are partnering with the Indian Government and the Red Dot Foundation on this work.” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India

“Equality for women is progress for all. The ability of women to access, benefit from, develop, and influence these sectors is immense. Our collaborative endeavor has two goals, one is to celebrate and create role models and the other is to harness the potential of this sector to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth of the nation” said Jayanti Dalmia, President, FLO.

The publisher, Beyond Black, is a social enterprise working on using art, books, poetry, films, and events to promote diversity and inclusivity.