    Principal held for molesting girls in Amethi

    Nidhi Khurana
    July23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Amethi: According to police officials, on Sunday, the acting principal of a government upper primary school in the city of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on allegations of molesting some girl students.

    They said that the accused was sent to jail after girl students filed a FIR against him under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    The press release from the Amethi police department named an accused person as Ram Krishna, a resident of Pratapgarh, living in a rented accommodation in Amethi.

    They said the accused was arrested on the basis of a FIR registered with Mohanganj police.—Inputs from Agencies

