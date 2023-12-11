President Of India Graces 45th Convocation Of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith

New Delhi / Varanasi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi today (December 11, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that association of two Bharat Ratna with this institution is a proof of the glorious heritage of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith. Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhagwan Das was the first Vice Chancellor of this Vidyapith and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was the student of the first batch of this institution. She said that it is expected from the students of this institution that they should adopt the life values ??of Shastri ji in their conduct.

The President stated that the journey of this Vidyapith began 26 years before the independence of our country, with the goals of self-reliance and Swaraj as envisioned by Gandhiji. This university, as an institution born out of the non-cooperation movement, is a living symbol of our great freedom struggle. She said that all students of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith are the flag bearers of our national ideals of the freedom struggle.

The President said that the intention behind naming the Kashi Vidyapith, as Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, is to express respect for the ideals of our freedom struggle. Following those ideals and making an effective contribution to the progress of the country during the Amrit Kaal will be a true tribute to the nation-building founders of the Vidyapith.

The President said that Varanasi has been the center of Indian knowledge tradition since ancient times. Even today, the institutions in this city are contributing in the promotion of modern knowledge and science. She urged students and teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith to continue enriching the glory of their institution in keeping with the tradition of the center of knowledge.