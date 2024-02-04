President Murmu and Home Minister Shah Grace Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024

Leaders Convene for Legal Reform: President Murmu and Home Minister Shah Spearhead Discussions at CASGC 2024

New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance at the CLEA - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.



The conference, themed "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery," aims to address crucial legal and justice issues such as judicial transition, ethical considerations in legal practice, executive accountability, and a reevaluation of contemporary legal education, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's office.



Participants in the conference include Attorney Generals and Solicitors from Commonwealth nations across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean, alongside various international delegations.



The event acts as a distinctive platform fostering interaction among diverse stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal community, providing a forum for engagement.



An exclusive roundtable conference designed for attorneys and solicitors generals is part of the agenda, with the goal of formulating a comprehensive roadmap to tackle challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.



The inaugural ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saw the PM emphasizing India's commitment to modernizing laws to align with contemporary realities. He highlighted the recent overhaul, replacing century-old colonial criminal laws with three new legislations.



"In the last few years, we made a number of reforms to it. For example, India has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times," stated the Prime Minister, addressing the opening of the CLEA - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024.