Pran Pratishtha: Army helicopters would sprinkle Ayodhya with flowers during 'aarti'

Dazzling Aerial Display and Cultural Extravaganza: Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Prepares for Grand Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Prime Minister Modi to Grace Historic Occasion, Uniting Spiritual Traditions and Tribal Cultures in a Spectacular Celebration.

Ayodhya: The upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony, at the built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is set to offer an experience for those attending. According to the temple authorities prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with dignitaries will be participating in the ceremony.



One of the highlights of this event will be a captivating display where Army helicopters will shower flowers over Ayodhya during the auspicious 'aarti' in the temple premises. Adding to this spectacle 30 talented musicians will showcase their skill with Indian instruments and create a harmonious atmosphere.



It has been revealed by temple authorities that all attendees will be provided with bells to ring during the 'aarti' enhancing their experience. Additionally these 30 musicians are expected to come at a moment during the ceremony and combine their musical talents.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/leaders-and-celebrities-begin-to-arrive-in-ayodhya



Following protocols called Shastriya protocols the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place in Abhijeet Muhurta during the afternoon. The program consists of seven Adhivasas, with three Adhivasas being practiced. Notably there will be 121 Acharyas conducting these rituals under Ganeshwar Shastri Dravids supervision and coordination while Lakshmikant Dixit, from Kashi serves as the Acharya.

A diverse gathering is expected to attend the ceremony representing religious groups, including tribal communities. The event will witness the participation of learned individuals, from schools of spirituality revered figures from over 150 traditions, as well as respected leaders and prominent members from more than 50 tribal customs.



What makes this occasion truly historic is the inclusion of traditions originating from hills, forests, coastal regions, islands and more. These traditions encompass a tapestry of beliefs such as Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and many others.



Once the Pran Pratishtha program in the Garbha Griha is completed all attendees will have the opportunity to seek blessings. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir stands as a marvel in the Nagara style. Its pillars and walls are adorned with sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.



Approached through 32 ascending stairs via Singh Dwar on its side lies the temples entrance. Its grandeur is further enhanced by five halls, within the temple complex; Nritya Mandap (Dance Hall) Rang Mandap (Colorful Hall) Sabha Mandap (Assembly Hall) Prathana Mandap (Prayer Hall) and Kirtan Mandap (Devotional Song Hall).The sacred site, in the vicinity features two attractions – the Sita koop well and the restored ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv at Kuber Tila. These landmarks beautifully reflect the heritage of this place.