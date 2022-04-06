Police Seized 1400 Liters Rectified Spirit, Five Accused Arrested

Chandpur (The Hawk): The teams of excise and police departments arrested five people on Tuesday morning and seized 1400 liters rectified spirit from them. The illegally contained spirit in 28 cans were seized at Ambedkar Chauk of District Bijnor's Chandpur city.

According to officials the information regarding some anti-social elements smuggling rectified alcohol from Gajraula was provided by the local informer to the excise department. He also informed that Xylo cars may be used for this purpose. Taking immediate action on the information, the well - equipped teams of the department along with Bijnor police camped in Chandpur and started monitoring of the vehicles coming from Gajraula on Monday late at night. Finally in the wee hours on Tuesday, during checking near Ambedkar Chauk on Dhanaura road, 28 cans were recovered from seven people being carried in two Xylo cars in order to make liquor from the spirit. Five fraudsters were arrested while the main gangster and his two accomplices are still absconding.

Excise Inspector Savita Chaudhary stated that a case has been registered under appropriate sections of IPC against the accused Iftkhar, Saeed Ahmad, Nasim, Sundar and Abdul Rahman, in Police Station, Chandpur.

Due to the immediate action taken by Excise team members Inspector Abhay Singh, Amar Singh Baunal, Monika Yadav, Savita Choudhary and police personnels, the successful seizure of the illegal alcohol was possible.

