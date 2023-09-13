    Menu
    States & UTs

    Police officer killed, two Village Defence Volunteers injured by armed attackers in Manipur

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    armed attack-Manipur

    Imphal: A police sub-inspector was killed and two Village Defence Volunteers (VDV) injured by unidentified armed attackers at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, police said.

    The police sub-inspector, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries at the Churachandpur district hospital while two VDVs sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

    According to police, the SI, after his duty, was talking with the VDVs at the Chingphei village when the unidentified attackers opened fire on them.

    Senior police officials along with reinforcement have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the assailants.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Manipur Village Defence Volunteers armed attackers Chingphei Manipur Churachandpur district
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in