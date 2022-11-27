Police Campaign Against Drugs Continues

Dineshpur (The Hawk): According to the order of the Senior Superintendent of Police, under the direction of the Superintendent of Police, Rudrapur and Area Officer, Mr. Pantnagar, under the campaign for the sale and prevention of illegal raw liquor, the accused Vipul Singh Mehta alias Vikram's son Sangat was arrested by the police station Dineshpur on the information of the informer. Singh Mehta resident Tripuri no. 1 was arrested with 20 liters of raw liquor.

Police registered an FIR against the accused and registered charges under Section 60 Excise Act. Police Station President Anil Upadhyay told that the campaign against drugs will continue. Constables Ranjit Lal and Bhagat Singh were among those arrested.