PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

PM Modi also flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan. These included a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Junction - Khambli Ghat.

Further, two other rail projects were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. These included projects for doubling the 145 km long 'Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line.

The slew of projects the Prime Minister inagurated today include a 350 bedded 'Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri -Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, to be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore.

Additionally, he dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur campus to the nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,135 crore.

For upgrading the infrastructure at the Central University of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister dedicated a 'central instrumentation laboratory', staff quarters, and a 'yoga & sports sciences building'. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Library, 600 capacity Hostel and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects. The road projects will be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore. Jodhpur Ring Road will help ease traffic pressure and reduce vehicular pollution in the city.

Rajasthan is going to polls at the end of this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to unseat the Congress government in the desert state.

—ANI