PM Modi Govt's Pro-Poor Policies Lifted 25 Cr People Out Of Poverty: Dhami

Faridabad (Haryana): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the pro-poor policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre lifted 25 crore people from poverty. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown up in poverty. Therefore, he knows the problems of the poor very well. Before 2014, schemes were for special people, but after 2014, every scheme under the leadership of the Prime Minister comes for the welfare of the poor. As a result of these schemes, today 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line," Dhami said while addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Chief Minister said that many historic decisions have been taken under the leadership of PM Modi. "The Citizenship Amendment Act has been implemented in the country. Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. Triple Talaq has been banned, and the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been done in Ayodhya. People born in this era have the privilege of seeing the Ram temple. Today the borders of the country are safe, and today the Indian Army answers bullets with bullets," he said. Dhami said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, work is being done to beautify the cultural heritage, and religious places of the country. "Kartar Singh Corridor, ropeway construction in Hemkund Sahib, and Grand Kashi Divya Kashi have been constructed. Not a single scam has happened in the BJP government because of Modi ji. Congress wants to commit scams again after coming to power. But the people of the country have resolved not to let the corrupt party come to power. The people of the country have taken a pledge to uproot the Indy alliance," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition alliance is no less than a "thug alliance.". He said that in Haryana, the Congress and AAP are fighting elections together and in Punjab, they are fighting among themselves.

"This clearly shows their thug alliance. INDI alliance has neither ideology nor vision. Congress did not allow the construction of the Ram temple for decades. In Congress, people talk about looting the hard-earned money of the people by imposing an inheritance tax," he said. The Chief Minister urged the people of Faridabad to contribute to making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again by making BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar victorious with a huge number of votes. He said that Krishan Pal Gurjar has spent a long time of his life in the service of the country and the state. "As a Union Minister, he has taken forward many development projects for Faridabad and the country. India has progressed rapidly under the leadership of the Prime Minister. India's respect and self-respect have increased, and India has achieved historic and new rights in many fields," Dhami said. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. —ANI