    India

    PM Modi examines military readiness during Combined Commanders' Meeting

    The Hawk
    April1/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Saturday, while meeting with the country's senior military commanders at the Combined Commanders Conference in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the three services to maintain readiness to deal with new and emerging threats.

    According to the ministry of defence, Prime Minister Modi has stressed the need of providing the armed services with the appropriate weaponry and technologies.

    Security issues on India's border with China, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, an ambitious plan to create integrated theatre commands, the rollout of the Agnipath scheme, and methods to bolster India's maritime prowess were reportedly among the main topics of discussion at the three-day conference.—Inputs from Agencies

