PM Modi attends Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

PM Modi Attends Golden Jubilee Celebration at Narendra Modi Stadium, Unveils Major Development Projects in Gujarat Worth Rs 22,850 Crore

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

PM Modi was presented with gifts as he participated in the celebrations at Narendra Modi Stadium here. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event. Cultural programs were organised that saw the participation of farmers in large numbers from different parts of the state.

During his visit, PM Modi will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 22,850 crore.

The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc., in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth more than Rs 5,040 crore for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City.

This includes foundation stone laying for 41 development projects costing more than Rs 3,000 crore and the inauguration of 18 development projects valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses that have been acquired at a cost of Rs 840 crore.

He will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi Purification Project constructed at a cost of Rs 597 crore, and various projects of DREAM City Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

He will tour 11 districts in the South Zone of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, and Mahisagar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore across 10 different departments.

—ANI