PM Modi accepted that BRS means 'BJP Rishtedaar Samiti', says Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Narendra Modi by saying the Prime Minister has accepted that Telangana's ruling party BRS means 'BJP Rishtedaar Samithi' and the BJP-BRS partnership has destroyed the state in the last 10 years.



In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today Modi ji openly accepted what I had said - BRS means BJP Rishtedaar Samiti. The BJP-BRS partnership has destroyed Telangana in the last 10 years."



"People (of Telangana) are intelligent and have understood their game - this time they will reject both of them and form a Congress government with six guarantees," the Congress leader added.



His remarks came after the Prime Minister, while addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana, made a politically explosive disclosure that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had requested him to take Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, but he had denied him entry due to his 'misdeeds'.



The revelations came ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections scheduled later this year, where the BRS, Congress and the BJP are in a direct fight.



Modi said for the first time he is sharing a secret. Claiming that it is ‘100 per cent truth’, he suggested the media to crosscheck the same.



He said the BRS chief had met him to seek BJP’s help after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections (in 2021) as the BRS had failed to get majority in the civic body while the BJP had won 48 seats.



“You might have seen before the Hyderabad elections, he used to come to the airport with his entire army to welcome me. What happened that he suddenly stopped coming and is angry now.



"The reason is that after the Hyderabad elections, he came to meet me in Delhi, presented a shawl, tried to show immense love… that is not in KCR’s character. He told me the country is progressing under your leadership and we want to become part of NDA,” said Modi



“I told KCR that your deeds are such that Modi can’t join you. If we have to sit in the opposition, we will sit but we will not betray the people of Telangana. I refused to help him and denied him entry into NDA which made him angry," Modi said.



— IANS

