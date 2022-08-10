Physical education teacher dead in road accident

New Delhi: A 54-year-old physical education teacher died on Wednesday morning in a road accident in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said.



Information about the accident involving a bus and a scooty was received around 8.30 am, a senior police officer said.



On reaching the spot, police found the body of the victim and the damaged scooty. The deceased was identified as Devdutt Sharma of Ram Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.



A crime team inspected the spot, and the body was shifted to a mortuary, the DCP said.



Bus driver Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mamura village in Noida Sector-66, has been apprehended and appropriate legal action is being initiated, the police said.



Sharma was a teacher at a private school in the New Friends Colony area, they added. —PTI