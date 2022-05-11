Patanjali Gurukulam Sweeps Yogasana Event At SFA Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar grabbed the top honours in the Boys’ Under-14 Yogasana event at the Sports For All Championship, Uttarakhand 2022, held at the Parade Ground Multipurpose Hall here on Wednesday.

Participants of the Yogasana event had to demonstrate 5 compulsory asanas and 2 optional asanas in front of a panel of judges, who scored each pose out of 10 points. Keshav Kotwal of Patanjali Gurukulam took home the gold medal in the boys’ under-14 category as he scored 54.67. Fellow Patanjali boys, Shivam Kumar (52.18) and Vishal Rana (52.07) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Extending Patanjali Gurukulam’s dominance in this discipline, Nipun Gupta secured first place in the boys’ under-17 Yogasana event by registering an impressive score of 55.33. Schoolmate Saksham Vajpay took home the silver medal by scoring 54.33. The third place was secured by Sanidhya Uniyal of DSB International Public School by registering an average score of 30.27.

With a strong contingent of over 350 participants, the Haridwar-based school made its presence felt at the Parade Ground Multipurpose Hall with their strong performance across various sporting events on Wednesday.

In the girls’ under-14 Kabaddi final, Patanjali Gurukulam routed Swami Hariharanand Public School 41-3. Patanjali’s Abhilasha was the star performer of the match as she helped her team collect maximum points, thanks to her 18 successful raids.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ under-14 Kabaddi semi-final, Jamdagni Public School beat Kendriya Vidyalaya IIP 32-11 and will now battle it out with Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar, who defeated The Sapience School (Vikas Nagar) 57-44, in the second semi-final.

In the first round of the boys’ under-17 Badminton Event, Shivcharan Singh of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIP beat Cambrian School’s Abhay Verma 21-7. Meanwhile, Jamdagni Public School’s Gurshan Singh defeated GRD World School (Bhauwala, Dehradun)’s Eshan Rawat 21-13 and Doon Valley Public School’s Rohit Gurung got the better Bright Angels School’s Harsh Pal 21-14, to advance to the next round.





