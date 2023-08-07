Parliamentary panel to govt: Bring law to make it mandatory for judges to disclose assets annually

New Delhi: On Monday, a committee in the Parliament suggested that a bill be introduced to require judges of the Supreme Court and high courts to report their assets annually to the relevant body.

The standing committee on Law and Personnel has recommended making it mandatory for judges to disclose their financial holdings on a regular basis. It noted that the public would be more likely to have faith in the system after hearing such a remark from senior judges.

According to the committee, the most recent Supreme Court order regarding the voluntary declaration of assets by judges is not being followed.—Inputs from Agencies