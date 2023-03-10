Pakistan requests joint investigation into India's inadvertent missile launch into its territory

Islamabad: On Friday, Pakistan reaffirmed its call for a joint investigation into last year's incident in which an Indian supersonic BrahMos missile was accidentally fired and landed on Pakistani territory.

On the anniversary of the BrahMos missile being launched from Suratgarh in Rajasthan and landing in Pakistan on March 9, 2022, the Foreign Office here released a statement.

In August of last year, a Court of Investigation (CoI) determined that three officers of the Indian Air Force had violated SOPs, which resulted in the inadvertent firing of the missile, and consequently had their employment terminated.—Inputs from Agencies