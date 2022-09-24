Painters-turned-auto lifters held in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two vehicle thieves who previously worked as painters in the national capital, an official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Arman Ali and Alam Khan, stole motorcycles from different parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas with the help of a master key.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said that a tip-off that two auto lifters would come to NTPC park, Arpan Vihar on a stolen motorcycle was received on September 22, after which police laid a trap near NTPC park, Arpan Vihar in south east Delhi."



"The two accused, after being spotted on a motorcycle, were immediately apprehended. On asking about the ownership details of their motorcycle, they could not produce any documents," the DCP said.



The recovered motorcycle was found to have been stolen from Kalindi Kunj area. Additionally, two more motorcycles were also recovered from Arpan Vihar which were stolen from Okhla Industrial Area in Delhi and Neemrana in Rajasthan.



The duo has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress.

—IANS