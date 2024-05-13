Over 25 Lakh Registrations Done For Char Dham Yatra, Says U'khand Tourism Secretary

Dehradun: More than 25 lakh devotees from all across the country and abroad have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, said Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary.

Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve said that till 7 pm on Sunday, more than 25 lakh pilgrims registered for the Char Dham Yatra, the process of Char Dham registration was started on April 15.

He said that the state government and the tourism department are working diligently to provide every possible facility to the pilgrims. All the officers are seriously following the guidelines issued by the government, he added.

Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve said that fraudsters are also cheating people through fake websites, and to save the devotees from getting duped, the STF and Cyber Cell are keeping an eye on all fake websites. He said that cases of cheating people through fake websites in the name of booking helicopter services often come to the fore, to stop this, booking of helicopter services is being done through IRCTC that started last year. This year the Char Dham Yatra started on May 10. However, registration for this had started much earlier.

To ensure smooth and safe conduct of the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, deployed three secretary-level officers in the Char Dham area. Chief Minister Dhami, following extensive discussions with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, directed the appointment of these officers to oversee travel arrangements in the respective districts falling within the Char Dham area. The appointed officers include Secretary R Rajesh Kumar for Rudraprayag district, SN Pandey for Chamoli district, and Ranjit Kumar Sinha for Uttarkashi district. Their primary responsibility is to monitor travel arrangements, gather feedback from district magistrates, and ensure a well-organised Char Dham Yatra at the government level.

Chief Minister Dhami is also actively involved in overseeing the travel arrangements. He has instructed ministers in charge of the associated districts and Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to maintain continuous monitoring. —ANI